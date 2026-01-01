Winter

19 playlist(s)

Winter Hits

Winter Hits
Emotional Songs: Germany

Emotional Songs: Germany
Lofi Loft

Lofi Loft
Grey German Rap

Grey German Rap
Harvest Moon

Harvest Moon
Cuddle Schlager

Cuddle Schlager
Rain Sounds

Rain Sounds
Soothing Soul

Soothing Soul
Sweetheart Pop

Sweetheart Pop
Morning Drive

Morning Drive
Feel

Feel
All-Time Easy Acoustics

All-Time Easy Acoustics
Chill EDM Hits

Chill EDM Hits
Mellow Solo Piano

Mellow Solo Piano
Relaxing 80s Rock

Relaxing 80s Rock
Gentle Piano

Gentle Piano
Cuddle Weather

Cuddle Weather
Cozy Jazz

Cozy Jazz
#sadforever

#sadforever